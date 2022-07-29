State Police: Arrest warrant issued for Nicholas County shooting suspect

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect involved in a reported shooting in Summersville Thursday night.

Details are limited, but West Virginia State Police confirm to 5 News that a shooting incident occurred, and there is an active warrant for a suspect. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Per a social media post from the Summersville Fire Department, the Merchants Walk Parking area shut down to the public just after 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. 5 News will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks pulls out of Morgantown development amid protests
Contractor Begins Demolition to Set Stage for Area's Newest Restaurant by Leveling Eat 'n Park...
Demolition of Eat ‘n Park building in Bridgeport begins
Glenn Casteel
Preston County man charged with insurance fraud
House fire in Clarksburg
Crews respond to explosion, house fire in Clarksburg
POLICE: Man shot after firing gun at officers at Nicholas Co. gas station

Latest News

After nine weeks Heidi is back with her mom.
Lost service dog reunited with owner after nine weeks
POWER OUTAGE
Over 5,000 Lewis County residents without power
Big Daddy Unlimited: 'Support has been tremendous'
Morgantown gun shop says ‘support has been tremendous’ despite protests
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, July 28