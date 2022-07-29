State Police: Arrest warrant issued for Nicholas County shooting suspect

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect involved in a reported shooting in Summersville Thursday night.

Details are limited, but West Virginia State Police confirm to 5 News that a shooting incident occurred, and there is an active warrant for a suspect. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Per a social media post from the Summersville Fire Department, the Merchants Walk Parking area shut down to the public just after 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. 5 News will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.