Teachers find ways to beat high prices for back-to-school shopping(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the prices of school supplies going up because of inflation, teachers are finding creative ways to get the items they need for their students and classroom.

As some school districts such as wood county schools can provide a lot of the basic items, such as writing materials, technology and more, teachers are looking for more supplies to create a learning environment for their classroom and help their students.

Wood County Schools communications coordinator, Michael Erb says teachers are looking for items that create the best possible atmosphere for their students that is both class-appropriate and gets the children engaged.

“But a lot of times what teachers are wanting is they don’t want it to be a classroom. They want it to be a place where the kids are constantly learning, are excited to be there. So, they’ll want to supplement that with things like posters, with different instructional materials that they can display, and sometimes just activities. Sometimes it’s a matter of getting certain just for specific events or specific projects that you’re working on,” says Erb.

Erb says teachers are finding the help to beat these high costs through the help of veteran teachers with additional supplies and through “wishlists.”

