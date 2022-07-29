WVSP schedule sobriety checkpoint in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Marion County.

The checkpoint will be on Speedway Avenue between Freedom Street and Winfield Street in Fairmont on Thursday, August 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

