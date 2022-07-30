Best Virginia falls to Red Scare in TBT Quarterfinals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The TBT run for best virginia is over after a loss to Red Scare - Dayton’s alumni team.

For Best Virginia, this season was a historic one. In its third year of competition, the team was able to make it to the quarterfinals of the TBT. It means that it had to go through a slew of teams in the West Virginia regional as the number one seed in order to advance to Dayton.

In the contest against red scare, Best virginia fell just short, losing with a final score of 67-60. Scoochie Smith for the Red Scare led the way. He had 17 points and eight assists.

John Flowers led Best Virginia in scoring. He had 12 points and five rebounds.

The Red Scare will take on Blue Collar, the alumni team from the University of Buffalo. With a win, the team could advance to a championship game for a chance to win 1 million dollars.

