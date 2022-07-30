Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | July 30, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today shaped up to be a beautiful, partly cloudy day, with comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight, clouds will increase, leading to rain tomorrow. Models are in a bit of disagreement as to when that rain will start; it could be widespread by as early as 9am or as late as 1pm. Most likely, we will at least start to see scattered showers by 9am, becoming more widespread and steadier as the morning progresses. This widespread rain will last for the early afternoon, but will gradually become scattered once again through the evening. Heading into Monday morning, more thunderstorm activity will start to arise within the showers, but will still be scattered. Scattered showers and storms will continue until the afternoon, where we then see a break before a line of storms pushes in Monday night. Tuesday will also see its fair share of scattered storm activity, but Wednesday will be a calmer day. With no rain, temperatures will be shooting up into the upper 80s and low 90s for midweek, and humidity will also rise, so expect some uncomfortable conditions from then through the end of the week, as thunderstorms likely make a return Thursday night into Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Rain, becoming heavy at times. High: 78

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 82

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 82

