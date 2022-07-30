United Way hosts annual ‘Paddle 4 a Cause’ at Maple Lake

The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties visited Maple Lake Saturday morning.
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties visited Maple Lake Saturday morning.

Participants raced paddle boats for 20 different partnering agencies to help raise money. Some just sat back, socialized, and ate food.

There were also trophies for the fastest time, epic sink, and best wipe out. Brad Riffee of the United Way says it’s just a fun event to put on.

“Just to have a blast to have fun. Going back to what Wayne Worth our campaign chair for the 2023 season says ‘It’s not what you do but why you do it.’”

All the money raised will go back into the community.

