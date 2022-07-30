Vehicle, tractor trailer involved in entrapment collision, temporarily shuts down lane on I-79 in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A car and tractor trailer collided on I-79 in Marion County Friday evening. According to officials, the car and its driver were trapped under the tractor trailer.

The vehicles collided at 7:55 p.m. on I-79 at Mile Marker 132 southbound. Marion County Emergency Services tells 5 News the trailer was on top of the car, leaving the driver trapped. Officials say the driver was extracted, and no one was harmed.

The accident temporarily shut down the southbound land in the area. It has since reopened.

