Black Bears defeat Frederick Keys 14-9 on Bark at the Park night

MORGANTWON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Frederick Keys 14-9 in a contest that was explosive offensively. Both teams combined for 24 hits, but the Black Bears came out on top thanks to multiple multi-run innings.

Meanwhile, fans brought their dogs for Bark at the Park night. The promotion, sponsored by Pampered 4 Paws, allowed fans to bring their dogs for a $5 ticket. Proceeds benefit Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia.

