Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clinton Allan Bennett, 46, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home.  Clinton was born Friday, July 16, 1976, in Elkins, a son of Jeffrey Allan Bennett and wife, Patricia of Dailey, and Glendine Betty Taylor Stalnaker of Huttonsville.Left to cherish Clinton’s memory is his longtime girlfriend, Sarah Lehman of Elkins, two children, Adryana Young of Morgantown and Corinne Bennett of Elkins, eight siblings, Jeffrey Bennett and wife, Danielle, of Huttonsville, Anthony Chandler and companion, Ashley Davis, of Elkins, William Chandler and companion, Sacha Pritt, of Valley Bend, Stephanie Miller of Elkins, Cheryl Studer and husband, Tim, of Elkins, Michael Stalnaker and wife, Isabelle, of Clarksburg, and Robert Stalnaker and wife, Angie, of North Carolina, and Tawnya Gum and husband, Scott, of Valley Bend, eleven nieces and nephews, Nyla, Eryn, Ivy, Everly, Sully, Camron, Chance, Cuyler, Layla, Bricen, Arena, Elliot, and Donovan, grandmother, Maureen Miller of Elkins, his “in-laws”, Teri Staton and husband, Ralph, and Kenny Lehman wife, Sonja, two brothers-in-law, Micah Lehman and Phil Lehman, and two sisters-in-law, Amanda Lehman and Jay Waychoff, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and fur babies, Archie and Xena.  Preceding Clinton in death were his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Jean Taylor, his paternal grandparents, Max and Opal Bennett and father, James Stalnaker.Clinton was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School with the class of 1994 and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Glenville State.  He worked as an outreach coordinator for Home Base, Inc. He was an avid photographer who enjoyed capturing memories.  He was quite the pin collector and  baseball cards. Music was a big part of his life and listening to it is where he spent much of his time.  He also loved spending time with family and friends, and they will miss him dearly.Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home Monday, August 1, 2022, from 5pm until 8pm, the funeral hour.  Pastor Frank Stanley and Pastor Dave Powell will officiate.  Clinton’s request for cremation will then be honored .The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Clinton Allan Bennett. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

