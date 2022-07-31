BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gwynne Gorden Furr, 74, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Thursday, July 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family and under the care of Mountain Hospice following a courageous battle with cancer. Gwynne was born Thursday, April 29, 1948, in Cassity, a son of the late Gorden Dayton “Shorty” Furr and Stacie Dove Chewning Furr. On October 1, 1972, he married his beautiful wife, the former Evelyn Faye Tenney who preceded him in death on May 6, 2005. They had celebrated thirty-two years of marriage. Left to cherish his memory are two children, Lisa McLaughlin and husband James, and Eric Furr and wife Tiffany, beloved grandchildren, Jayden and Brodie Bennett, all of Arbovale, and his loving fiancé, Joyce Jenkins of Mill Creek who had been by his side for the past fifteen years. Gwynne was a graduate of Elkins High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and had been stationed in Fort Bragg. He had been employed for many years at Howes Leather Company and then worked for Inter-State Hardwoods Company until his retirement in 2016.Preceding him in death was one brother, Arlie Chewning. Gwynne enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing pool. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 11 am until Noon, the funeral hour. Rev. Carl Greathouse will officiate and interment will take place in Mount Olive Cemetery in Hemlock. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Gwynne Gorden Furr. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com

