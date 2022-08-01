Alonzo David Holland, 46, departed this life on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Mineral County, NV. He was born in Fairmont WV on February 24, 1976 the son of Arnette Holloway Loggins. Alonzo attended Fairmont Senior High Schools and graduated from the Job Corps. He was a welder by trade and worked briefly in the coal mines. Alonzo leaves to cherish his memory a son; Savonta Charles Holland of Fairmont, daughter: Anesha Danay King of Morgantown, two granddaughters; Haylo and Radiance King, two sisters; Danah D. Holland of Fairmont and Danetta Rucker of Cleveland, OH, uncles; Joseph N. Hutchinson and Marion Hilson, aunt; Mary Coleman, as well several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alonzo was preceded in death by his father; Alonzo Hilson, grandparents; Ruth and Rufus Hutchinson, and Rosa Lee Hilson; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The Family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all expressions of sympathy shown. A memorial service will be conducted at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue Fairmont WV, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Mitchell officiating. Entombment will be at Grandview Memorial Park and Mausoleum at a later date.

