The Amphitheater at D&E College getting a makeover

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Amphitheater at Davis and Elkins College is getting a makeover.

The school has renamed it the Citizens Bank Amphitheater.

These renovations were done in hopes of creating a fun place for families in Elkins and surrounding areas.

“This amphitheater, which is going to be named the Citizens Bank Amphitheater at Davis & Elkins College, will be a wonderful opportunity to gather,” Chris Wood, President of Davis and Elkins College, said. “It’s a place for them to come and have fun. We are anticipating concerts, theatrical performances. These are chances for people to come and spread their blankets out on the hillside and be entertained.”

The project just started a couple weeks ago, and school officials are hoping it will finish before the crowning of their queen at the annual Forest Festival.

