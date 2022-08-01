Bridgeport Police set to hold National Night Out

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is holding its National Night Out event on Tuesday.

It will be at the Bridge Recreation Complex.

National Night Out is an annual event held on the first Tuesday of August.

The goal is to help promote better police and community relations.

“To garner better relationships with our community members, and we do that by supplying a great night of food and festivities, and this one will end with some fireworks, so just a great time for everybody,” said Chief Mark Rogers.

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

The Police Department will also be collecting donations for disaster relief in Kentucky at the event.

