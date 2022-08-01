Bridgeport Police warns of phone scam showing PD’s phone number

The Superior Court in Maricopa County is warning of a phone scam involving jury duty.
The Superior Court in Maricopa County is warning of a phone scam involving jury duty.(Arizona's Family)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning people about a recent scam that displays the police department’s phone number.

The Bridgeport PD was made aware of a scam on Sunday that someone was making phone calls to residents in Randolph and Mercer Counties saying that officers were wanting to speak with them about warrants.

Officials said the phone number displayed on the caller ID showed the police department’s phone number, but residents were asked to call a different number back.

Anyone who receives a call similar to this is asked to call the Harrison County 911 Center at 304-626-4900 to speak to a Bridgeport police officer.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lawson Magruder
Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man
Timothy Roy McDonald
Elkins arson suspect found at Holiday Inn
Police identify suspect, victims in Summersville shooting
Police identify suspect, victims in Summersville shooting
Car trapped beneath tractor trailer
Vehicle, tractor trailer involved in entrapment collision, temporarily shuts down lane on I-79 in Marion County
William Shatner thanked the workers at the fruit stand and the officers involved in a post on...
William Shatner’s wallet found at fruit stand in California

Latest News

Ikeem Degout, Doryian Williams, Derion Terrell
Three men charged after pursuit, searching for firearms thrown out during chase
Glenville State HOF
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | July 31, 2022
Kayla Smith's Sunday Evening Forecast | July 31, 2022
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo