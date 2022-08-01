Bridgeport Police warns of phone scam showing PD’s phone number

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning people about a recent scam that displays the police department’s phone number.

The Bridgeport PD was made aware of a scam on Sunday that someone was making phone calls to residents in Randolph and Mercer Counties saying that officers were wanting to speak with them about warrants.

Officials said the phone number displayed on the caller ID showed the police department’s phone number, but residents were asked to call a different number back.

Anyone who receives a call similar to this is asked to call the Harrison County 911 Center at 304-626-4900 to speak to a Bridgeport police officer.

