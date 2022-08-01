Dante Stills named to Bednarik Award watch list

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dante Stills was named to the Bednarik Award watch list this afternoon.

The award is given to the most outstanding defensive player each year in all of college football. Stills is the lone Mountaineer on the watch list.

Last year’s winner was Georgia’s Jordan Davis. He was a first round draft pick in the NFL for 2022.

