Dante Stills named to Bednarik Award watch list

Award is given to top defender in college football
Dante Stills
Dante Stills(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dante Stills was named to the Bednarik Award watch list this afternoon.

The award is given to the most outstanding defensive player each year in all of college football. Stills is the lone Mountaineer on the watch list.

Last year’s winner was Georgia’s Jordan Davis. He was a first round draft pick in the NFL for 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lawson Magruder
Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man
John Lawson Magruder
MCSO suspends search for missing Morgantown man
Timothy Roy McDonald
Elkins arson suspect found at Holiday Inn
Ikeem Degout, Doryian Williams, Derion Terrell
Three men charged after pursuit, searching for firearms thrown out during chase
Police identify suspect, victims in Summersville shooting
Police identify suspect, victims in Summersville shooting

Latest News

Neal Brown
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown targets run game, transfers ahead of fall camp
Bridgeport Football
Bridgeport football back with a vengeance in 2022
Glenville State Hall of Fame Inductees
Glenville State University enshrines 2021 Hall of Fame class
Bark at the Park
Black Bears defeat Frederick Keys 14-9 on Bark at the Park night