Divided southbound lane on I-79 causing problems for drivers

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A divided southbound lane on I-79 has seen a number of accidents since it was built just a few weeks ago.

Exit 132 in White Hall has been under construction for quite some time now. The latest edition right after the southbound entrance ramp has been confusing some drivers.

The lanes now diverge going across the bridge.

A local tow truck company tells 5 News they’ve been picking up more cars there due to accidents.

David Fox of Hawkins Wrecker Services is encouraging drivers to be more alert and courteous at this tricky stretch of highway.

“At the present time, we have the divided highway. We’re picking up and towing cars that have accidents on that strip of highway,” Fox said. “We just encourage people to pay attention. Stay off the cell phone, slow down and be courteous to others.”

Cars traveling southbound through the exit 132 construction zone should stay in the left lane so vehicles can easily merge onto I-79 from the right lane.

DOH District Engineer Michael Cronin told 5 News they’re planning on extending this section into three lanes and potentially adding more lights.

In the meantime, Cronin said he is asking people to drive carefully and obey the law.

“There’s truckers pulling in and out of the work zone and people will not slow down. Especially when its raining, you cannot see as well, and people won’t slowdown in the rain, so they just need to slow down and pay attention,” Cronin said.

Cronin says the current set up should last about another month and a half before they begin working on the left lane.

