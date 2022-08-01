Elgine McArdle picked to lead West Virginia Republican Party

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Wheeling attorney was elected chair of the West Virginia Republican Party on Saturday.

Elgine McArdle was chosen during a meeting of the state GOP executive committee in Charleston. McArdle has been a member of the committee since 2005.

She succeeds Mark Harris, who chose not to seek a full four-year term after he was picked in March 2021 to serve the remainder of former chair Melody Potter’s term.

McArdle also spent five years as an assistant federal prosecutor for the state’s northern district.

