Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last weekend of July started out clear and sunny, before moisture from a stationary front south of our region brought a steady rain into West Virginia. Today, another cold front out west will bring scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into West Virginia. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Overall, this afternoon will be mild. After 6 PM, a cold front out west moves in, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms into WV. Rain chances last into the overnight hours. A few downpours and gusty winds are possible, so the Storm Prediction Center has areas west of I-79 under a Marginal Risk, i.e. there is a small chance of an isolated storm. So we are watching carefully. By the time the rain leaves, expect about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of precipitation in most areas. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light southwest winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, tonight will be warm and rainy at times. Tomorrow afternoon, barring an isolated shower, most of the rain is gone, leaving partly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures reach the low-80s. Overall, tomorrow will be seasonable and quiet. Towards the middle of the week, a high-pressure system east of our region drags warm air from the south into our region, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper-80s. Skies will be partly sunny during this time. Towards the end of the week, a cold front pushes in from the northwest, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms into our area, so expect some rain as we end the workweek. A few more showers and thunderstorms last into the weekend as well. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-80s. In short, the first day of August will be mild and rainy at times, and the rest of the week will be seasonably warm and partly sunny.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the late-afternoon to mid-evening hours. Some of them will bring downpours, gusty winds and even small hail, so we are watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, today will be warm and cloudy, with rain pushing in at times. High: 83.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will bring rain into our area at times overnight. Some of them could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, so we are watching tonight. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with some fog. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Overall, tonight will be warm and cloudy, with rain chances. Low: 69.

Tuesday: Any leftover showers and storms are gone by tomorrow morning, and by tomorrow afternoon, expect a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s. Overall, expect a warm, quiet afternoon. High: 84.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s, feeling hotter because of the sunshine and humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overall, Wednesday will be hot but otherwise nice. High: 89.

