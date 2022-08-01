Lisa Marie Lynch, 53, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 following a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Clarksburg on November 15, 1968, a daughter of the late Gary Philip Lynch, and Linda Murray Lynch who survives in Mt. Clare. In addition to her mother, Lisa is also survived by three children, Jessica Cruz and her husband Felipe of Canal Winchester, OH, Olivia Swiger and her fiancé Chris Mayle of Morgantown and Levi Swiger and his girlfriend Abby Fazzini of Clarksburg; two grandchildren, Bianca Cruz and Ella Mayle; two brothers, Rob Lynch and his wife Tammy of Mt. Clare and along with their children Mason and Madison Lynch, and John Lynch of Mt. Clare and his son Jesse Lynch; and three uncles, Konk Murray of Mt. Clare, James Murray of Mt. Clare, Bob Murray of Atlanta, GA; and one sister-in-law, Cathy Sparks and her husband Howard and their families. In addition, she is survived by her roommate at Stonerise Clarksburg, Deborah Glaspell and her lifetime friend, Michelle Freeman. She was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Gia Swiger and her uncle, Mike Murray. Lisa was a 1987 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and a graduate of Paul Mitchell Schools, having worked at a Beautician for many years up until her illness. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral services and interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.