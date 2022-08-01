Margaret “Peggy” Lee Brown, 73, of Jane Lew, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, under the compassionate care of the Genesis Healthcare Tygart Center in Fairmont.

Peggy was born in Weston on April 17, 1949, a daughter of the late James Willard and Pearl Inetta Malcomb Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons: Charlie and Michael Joseph Brown; two sisters: Rita Woofter and Mary Lattea; four half brothers: Jimmy Ware, Nelson Ware, Byrine Ware, and Glenn Ware; and half sister: Bessie Ware.

Fond memories of Peggy will forever be held with her three children: Pamela Fisher and husband Scott, of FL, Shane Shell of TN, and Diana Hinzeman of GA; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two siblings: Mildred King and husband, Gene, of Jane Lew, and George Brown and companion, Janet, of Lost Creek; and special nephew, Robert Brown and wife, Sarah, of Weston.

After spending a brief time in Georgia as a self-employed housekeeper, Peggy returned home to Weston. She worked as a cook at the F&M Lunch on Main Street in Weston for many years. Peggy attended Victory Assembly of God and loved singing gospel hymns. In later years, during her stay at the Tygart Center, she enjoyed feeding her feline friends. Many will miss her giving and ornery personality.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Margaret “Peggy” Lee Brown. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.