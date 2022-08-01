MCSO suspending search for missing Morgantown man

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder.

Magruder, 39, was reported missing on July 27.

Officials said search parties have searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder.

Sheriff Perry Palmer and The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in searching for Magruder:

Granville Police Department

Morgantown City Police Department

West Virginia University Police Department

Mountaineer Area Rescue Group

Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group

Maryland Search and Rescue

Northwest Pennsylvania K-9 Search

Rescue and the Appalachian Search and Rescue Conference Remote Support Corps.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow up on all leads.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.

