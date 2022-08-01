MCSO suspending search for missing Morgantown man

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder.

Magruder, 39, was reported missing on July 27.

Officials said search parties have searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder.

Sheriff Perry Palmer and The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in searching for Magruder:

  • Granville Police Department
  • Morgantown City Police Department
  • West Virginia University Police Department
  • Mountaineer Area Rescue Group
  • Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group
  • Maryland Search and Rescue
  • Northwest Pennsylvania K-9 Search
  • Rescue and the Appalachian Search and Rescue Conference Remote Support Corps.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow up on all leads.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.

CLICK HERE for prior coverage.

