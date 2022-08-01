Pop’s Furniture hosts fundraiser for Buckhannon Dairy Queen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Dairy Queen in Buckhannon was broken into and vandalized on the night of July 20th.

The locally owned business suffered from damages made to the bathroom tiles and wall, a busted safe and damaged cash registers.

Other parts of the establishment were ransacked.

Another Buckhannon business, Pop’s Furniture, is holding a bake sale this week to offset the cost of these damages.

Store owner, Robie Messenger, said he wants to help another local business.

“I just noticed that a local business, a locally owned business, was broken into, vandalized, and just decided that helping a small local business was the right thing to do,” Messenger said.

Messenger decided to hold a bake sale this weekend because it’s during the “West Virginia Largest Yard Sale.”

The fundraiser will be held inside the store from August 5th-7th between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Messenger hopes this event will bring a lot of people into Buckhannon that would be interested in making a donation, and he is looking for more people to contribute baked goods.

“Anyone in the community can feel free to donate items, whether it be baked goods or canned items, individually wrapped and sealed so we don’t have to worry about dispensing products,” said Messenger. “Help us with prices and we’ll display on tables and everything to make the public welcome to come in, take a look around and hopefully take some nice items home.”

Messenger said 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Dairy Queen.

“I want to help encourage people to support a locally owned business, and this is just local helping local,” he said. “It’s not anything, no hidden agenda or anything.”

Messenger said people who wish to make a donation but can’t attend the bake sale can message Pop’s Furniture on Facebook, or make a donation in the store during their normal business hours.

