RCSO cites man for causing an accident while riding bicycle

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says a man was cited for causing an accident while riding his bicycle.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. Friday on Beechnut Drive in Mill Creek, according to deputies.

Officers arrived on scene and saw a car with windshield damage and a bicycle with tire damage in front of it.

Upon investigation, it was determined the man was driving in the middle of the road without a light on the bike for night riding.

The driver of the car was reportedly not able to see the biker until it was too late.

Deputies said the biker was showing signs of impairment from recent methamphetamine use and had several blood restricting bands commonly used to inject illicit drugs.

He was found at fault and taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries, according to the RCSO.

