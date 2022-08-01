Three men charged after pursuit, searching for firearms thrown out during chase

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men have been charged in Harrison County after officers said two of them fled on I-79 and another was helping search for firearms thrown out of the vehicle during the chase.

On Saturday, July 30, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle with a partially obstructed license plate traveling eastbound on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg after it failed to maintain a lane and failed to signal lane changes, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the vehicle, driven by Doryian Williams, 22, of Braddock, Pennsylvania, fled onto I-79 northbound “at speeds exceeding 103 mph” while swerving through traffic, passing multiple vehicles on the shoulder, nearly crashing into a semi-truck and exiting and reentering the interstate.

Court documents say Williams failed to yield at a red light while turning west onto Jerry Dove Drive and continued to flee until he almost reached the FBI CJIS Center security gate. He reportedly came to a stop and was detained along with Ikeem Degout, 20, of Fairmont, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

WVSP searched Williams and found $120 and multiple bags of suspected marijuana. A “large amount” of cash was also seized from Degout. The vehicle was also searched, and troopers found two 9mm magazines.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police assisted officers in finding two loaded firearms thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit, according to the criminal complaint. One firearm was missing a serial number, and the other firearm returned as stolen.

Later that night, around 11:45, officers said a witness called 911 to say two people were in the area where the firearms were found with flashlights. Officers responded and identified them as Degout and Derion Terrell, 19, of Clarksburg. Both of them reportedly told officers they “ran out of gas and were walking to get gas.”

Officers said they took both Degout and Terrell into custody and found their car parked at the rest area northbound on I-79. During a conversation, officers allegedly heard Degout telling Terrell “I told you they saw me.”

Williams has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, concealed firearm and wanton endangerment. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

Degout has been charged with concealed firearm, wanton endangerment and accessory before and after the fact. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Terrell has been charged with accessory before and after the fact. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.