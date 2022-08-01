Welcome Week set to begin at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome Week at Fairmont State kicks off this week as students return to campus.

For some, this will be their first time away from home. Welcome Week is designed to help those students transition from high school to college.

Fairmont State will kickoff Welcome Week this Thursday with a full day of activities set up.

“Welcome Week is always a special time for our incoming freshman. This is how our freshmen come onto campus and meet new students. They are also going to get acclimated and participate in lots of programs,” said Alicia Kalka of Student Life.

Students may feel overwhelmed or anxious, but Kalka says this is the time to make new friends and get familiar with the campus.

“For us and the housing and residence life and student life, it’s an exciting time. Students can expect to come back to a vibrant campus. Students can expect to meet other students. This is an exciting time for them. This is probably the biggest highlight of their life.”

Assistant Director of Student Life, Justin Rader, says to get involved as much as possible.

“The transition from home to college is very difficult. My message to first-time freshmen is to get involved and don’t be afraid to meet new people. That’s the beauty of a college campus. We say it here in the office all the time different backgrounds come together for the same reason. That’s to have an education and to have fun. Don’t be afraid to get out of your comfort zone to make those connections.”

The first day of classes is August 8th.

