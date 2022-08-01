West Virginia DHHR, DMV warn of spam text messages

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR and DMV have received reports of several people receiving spam text messages.

The messages reportedly ask people to validate their driver’s license through the state’s DMV in partnership with the CDC.

Officials said no such message has been generated by the DHHR and should immediately be deleted. People are asked to not click the link provided in the text message.

The spam text message reads “West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below.” with a clickable link. After that, it says “Department of Health l State of West Virginia. Text ‘STOP’ to stop msg.”

An additional spam message says “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the West Virginia State DMV requires an immediate validation of your Covid-19 status. This is a waiver validation update and a compulsory one-time validation for all West Virginia residents,” according to officials.

The DHHR said it will never ask for personal information via a text message.

There are also multiple scams circulating via text message saying the DMV “owes you money” or has a “rebate” for you if you click on a link.

Officials said the DMV will never send a text message and ask you to “click on a link.” Anyone who receives a text like this should disregard and delete the text.

