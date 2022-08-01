WVU 2022 class of Ruby Fellows chosen for graduate research funding

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Four researchers pursuing doctoral degrees at West Virginia University are receiving funding from the Ruby Scholars Graduate Fellows Program to support their studies.

This year’s Ruby Fellows are Cameron Wilson, Ashley Martsen, Courtney Glenn and Quinn Hopen.

Each student will receive a $34,000 stipend, a $2,000 travel grant and tuition waiver to allow them to continue their research at WVU.

Established in 2011 by the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust, the fellowship provides financial support that allows incoming doctoral-level scholars to dedicate themselves fully to expanding their studies and using their research to benefit the people of WVU, the nation and the world.

“WVU is fortunate to have the support of the Ruby Fellows program and the exceptional students it brings to our campus,” said Maryanne Reed, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “This year’s Fellows embody the Mountaineer excellence, resiliency and curiosity we value. These scholars have already made significant strides in their own lives and are poised to be change-makers in their communities and the world.”

Wilson is from Buckhannon, and Hopen is a native of Sutton.

