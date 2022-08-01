WVU Head Coach Neal Brown targets run game, transfers ahead of fall camp

WVU takes field in one month to take on Pitt
Neal Brown
Neal Brown(wdtv)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One month away from the Backyard Brawl, the Mountaineers are now in full swing. Looking at this 2022 WVU team, something that WVU head coach Neal Brown pointed out was the amount of experience its transfer athletes are bringing in the secondary.

“They’re not necessarily taking into effect that we added over 1000 reps, live snaps, of James Madison,” said coach Brown. “The last time I checked they play pretty good football right, North Dakota State - they play pretty good football. Rashad at Colorado State, we added over 1000 live reps in the secondary, so while maybe they haven’t played for us, they’ve played football at a really high level.”

Since the offseason began, the run game has been at the forefront of conversation. Brown consistently speaks on how they can be This is especially because of the departure of Leddie Brown.

“How do we get better? That’s the goal,” said coach Brown. “We have to get better. You know, at times last year, we ran the ball successfully against the middle and the bottom of our league, but we didn’t run it very well against the top. That’s something that’s been a focus. We have to run the ball well versus good people.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Lawson Magruder
Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man
John Lawson Magruder
MCSO suspends search for missing Morgantown man
Timothy Roy McDonald
Elkins arson suspect found at Holiday Inn
Ikeem Degout, Doryian Williams, Derion Terrell
Three men charged after pursuit, searching for firearms thrown out during chase
Police identify suspect, victims in Summersville shooting
Police identify suspect, victims in Summersville shooting

Latest News

Dante Stills
Dante Stills named to Bednarik Award watch list
Bridgeport Football
Bridgeport football back with a vengeance in 2022
Glenville State Hall of Fame Inductees
Glenville State University enshrines 2021 Hall of Fame class
Bark at the Park
Black Bears defeat Frederick Keys 14-9 on Bark at the Park night