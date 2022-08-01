WVU Head Coach Neal Brown targets run game, transfers ahead of fall camp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One month away from the Backyard Brawl, the Mountaineers are now in full swing. Looking at this 2022 WVU team, something that WVU head coach Neal Brown pointed out was the amount of experience its transfer athletes are bringing in the secondary.

“They’re not necessarily taking into effect that we added over 1000 reps, live snaps, of James Madison,” said coach Brown. “The last time I checked they play pretty good football right, North Dakota State - they play pretty good football. Rashad at Colorado State, we added over 1000 live reps in the secondary, so while maybe they haven’t played for us, they’ve played football at a really high level.”

Since the offseason began, the run game has been at the forefront of conversation. Brown consistently speaks on how they can be This is especially because of the departure of Leddie Brown.

“How do we get better? That’s the goal,” said coach Brown. “We have to get better. You know, at times last year, we ran the ball successfully against the middle and the bottom of our league, but we didn’t run it very well against the top. That’s something that’s been a focus. We have to run the ball well versus good people.”

