$1.3 million in grants to improve energy efficiency of homes awarded to NCWV

(MGN Online)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice approved over $1.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for multiple agencies in north-central West Virginia working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes.

This is part of the $3.3 million Gov. Justice approved for agencies across the state.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income persons, especially low-income persons who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden.

The West Virginia Development Office administers the WAP in West Virginia on behalf of the DOE.

The program uses some of the most advanced technologies and testing protocols available in the housing industry.

The following agencies covering our area are receiving funds:

  • Community Resources, Inc. - Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler Wetzel, Wirt and Wood Counties
    • $423,383.00
  • Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc. - Braxton, Lewis, Upshur and Webster Counties
    • $163,541.00
  • North Central WV Community Action Association, Inc. - Barbour, Greenbrier, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Preston, Randolph, Taylor and Tucker Counties
    • $716,794.00
  • WV Community Action Partnerships, Inc. - Statewide
    • $30,000.00

