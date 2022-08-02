Braxton County West Virginia dealing with flooding

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The flooding in the region continues now in Braxton County.

5′s John Blashke has the story.

Residents in the Flatwoods area experienced some serious water. On the Elk Creek River, the Sutton Dam is releasing hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to help alleviate some of the flooding on the other side.

Residents say it stormed on and off throughout the night and places near streams and rivers got some of the worst of it. There were downed trees and branches in the muddy flooded water.

Exchange resident, Willie Schiefer says some of his property was swept away.

“I had a UPS box for packages and stuff and I had that tied down with a nylon rope, which I thought would’ve held it -- and an eye bolt and it took it,” said Schiefer. “So probably this evening I’ll go down the road and see if I can find it somewhere.”

Schiefer says in the nearly 20 years he’s lived there it’s the worst flooding he’s seen. He says the water around his house was 3ft higher than normal at one point.

Schiefer says the stream comes from this nearby pond which acts as a spillway but it wasn’t enough for this storm.

“It’s higher than what I’ve ever seen. For a hundred year flood it probably never comes across the spillway -- once in a hundred years and I’d say it probably came across those two pond spillways,” said Schiefer.

Schiefer says he’s hopeful the water will go out just as fast as it came in.

5 news reached out to the Braxton County Sheriff for information about any injuries, but did not receive comment.

Keeping you connected in Braxton County John Blashke 5 news.

