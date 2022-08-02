Bridgeport hosts fundraiser to help Kentucky flood victims

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - People in eastern Kentucky are still without clean water and power.

The community of Bridgeport is hoping to make a change.

Director of emergency management, Tim Curry, organized a donation drive where people can donate items to the flood victims.

Cars began lining up outside of the Bridge Sports Complex since noon to contribute cleaning supplies and bottled water.

Curry rented a 20 foot U-Haul and is hoping to fill it to the top before he drives it to Kentucky Wednesday morning and hand-delivers the supplies.

“They’re in pretty bad shape down there. They’re really in need of a lot of help. They’ve lost the ability to make clean water in a lot of places,” said Curry. “We thought we could do some good here by collecting donations, especially since we have a large event going on this evening, a lot of people coming out. We thought it would be convenient to drive over here, drop of their supplies, and then they can drive on around and enjoy national night out.”

Assisting curry in loading the U-Haul are boy scouts from troop 40.

They say they think it’s important to help a community in need.

“A lot of people got affected by the storms, and if that happened to us here we would want the same thing to happen to us, getting all this cleaning supplies and water if we didn’t have it,” said Patrick Hammond, boy scout.

Curry says he’s happy to watch the community come together for a good cause.

We just really appreciate the community supporting something like this, and helping us help those people that need it,” Curry said.

Curry is looking forward to delivering these products to people in need.

