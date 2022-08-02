Clarksburg Water Board asks customers to clean faucet aerators

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is asking their customers to frequently clean their faucet aerators to help with water quality.

Lead in tap water typically comes from either the pipe connecting older homes to the water system or from plumbing within the home itself, according to officials.

While water utilities can adjust water chemistry to help protect against lead dissolving or breaking off into the water, officials said as long as lead materials are in contact with water, some risk of exposure remains.

One step in protecting your household and business from lead is to periodically clean your faucet aerators. Aerators are small attachments at the tips of faucets that regulate the flow of water. Over time, tiny particles of lead can break off and get trapped in aerator baskets, eventually contaminating the water.

The following are the recommended steps to take to clean the faucet aerators:

Unscrew the small round piece that is attached to the bottom of your faucet. If it hasn’t been removed in a while, you may need to give it a gentle counter-clockwise turn with a wrench.

In most cases, small debris can be removed by simply turning the aerator over and rinsing it with water. However, grime or stubborn pieces can be removed using a glass of vinegar and an old toothbrush.

Soak the aerator as long as necessary in the vinegar. Five minutes will normally do the trick. Simply brush off any particles and rinse with water.

Reassemble the aerator, which normally has a washer to prevent leaks, and screw it back onto your faucet.

Repeat this procedure every few weeks to prevent build-up.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.