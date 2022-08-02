Helen Louise Cole, 96, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Burnsville on May 9, 1926, a daughter of the late Oras R. and Mary Reynolds McNemar. She was married to Robert B. Cole on April 3, 1948, who preceded her in death on June 4, 1990 after 42 years of marriage. Surviving are two sons, Gary Cole and his wife Ceil of Clarksburg and Barry Cole of Clarksburg; one daughter, Cheryl “Sherry” Cole of Fayetteville, AR; three granddaughters, Samantha McCandless and her husband Keith of Butler, PA, Shelly Simmons and her husband Lee of Biloxi, MS and Malory “Alexis” Hall and her husband Christopher of Walkersville; five great grandchildren, Tyce Snyder, Breanna and Jake Simmons, Cole and Emarie Hall; one great great grandson, Myles Simmons; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Cole of Clarksburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by one son, Terry “Tinker” Cole; and two brothers, Oras R. McNemar, Jr. and John McNemar. Helen was a graduate of Burnsville High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing and was a retired Private Duty Registered Nurse. She was a member of Queen Esther Chapter No. 11 Order of Eastern Star Clarksburg, Omega Shrine No. 15 Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem and Clarksburg Court No. 3 Order of Amaranth, Inc. Helen was Baptist by faith and was a member of the Clarksburg Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, Helen requested that memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity or organization. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9:00 am to 11:00am, where funeral services will be at 11:00 am with Pastor Phil Wayman officiating. Entombment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

