Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 2, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday into this morning, a cold front produced multiple showers and even severe thunderstorms, not only bringing heavy rain in some areas, but even tornado warnings (all of those from last night). Later this morning, the cold front will move away, so expect nicer conditions. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with no real chance of rain. Winds will come from out west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, but because of the leftover moisture and clearing, we might see patchy fog in the lowlands, which could affect your commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, allowing warm air to flow into our region. As a result, temperatures will reach the upper-80s, feeling slightly warmer because of the humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. On the bright side, expect mostly nice, sunny skies. The hot weather lasts into Thursday afternoon, when temperatures reach the upper-80s to low-90s in some areas. Skies will also be mostly sunny during that time. Then on Friday into the weekend, a cold front pushes in and uses the warm air and moisture to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. So expect some rain as we start the weekend. Temperatures will also be in the mid-80s during the weekend, so expect seasonably warm, muggy conditions at times. In short, today through Thursday will be hot and sunny, and the weekend will be rainy.

Today: Any leftover rain is gone by mid-morning, leaving behind partly sunny skies in the area. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, similar to the average high. Overall, today will be seasonable and sunny. High: 84.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only some patchy fog. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Overall, expect a warm, quiet night. Low: 66.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the low-90s, feeling hotter because of the humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overall, tomorrow will hot and muggy, but at least we’ll see some sunshine. High: 91.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so expect some filtered sunshine at times. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-90s, feeling warmer because of the humidity. So make sure to take precautions against the heat. Overall, tomorrow will be hot and sunny, with some sunshine. High: 92.

