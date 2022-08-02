Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | August 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - August is off to a rainy and stormy start here in NCWV. This morning saw on-and-off showers, and later in the afternoon came a push of thunderstorms that even produced a bit of rotation in Braxton and Webster Counties. Later tonight, another push of storms is anticipated, and cells could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Most of our area is under a Flood Watch until 8am tomorrow morning due to the potential of flash flooding within these storms. As we approach sunrise tomorrow morning, activity will become a lot more scattered, eventually fully moving out throughout the remainder of the morning. Clouds will dissipate as well, so we’ll likely see a good amount of sun by later tomorrow afternoon. Because of the lingering clouds, temperatures tomorrow will rise to about average for this time of year, which is the mid-80s for the lowlands and upper 70s/low 80s for the mountains. Mostly sunny conditions will prevail throughout Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s, with Thursday’s highs being a degree or two higher than Wednesday’s. Dewpoints will remain high this week, so humidity will have these temperatures feeling more like the mid to upper 90s. Air conditioning will be the best way to combat this sticky heat, and be sure to stay hydrated. Temperature relief comes with a thunderstorm-wielding cold front entering the region late Thursday night, and storms have the potential to continue into the weekend. Even though temperatures will drop, humidity will not, so heat index values may still be high at the end of the week along with the storms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68

Tomorrow: AM showers leading to PM sun. High: 85

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and humid. High: 90

Thursday: Mostly sunny and humid. High: 91

