Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 2nd, 2022

More rain is coming!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!! It has been a beautiful day out there! I hope you got out to enjoy it because we are going to have a mixed bag of weather coming up. Tomorrow we’ll have some patchy fog in the area but that will burn off mid-morning. The rest of Wednesday will have plenty of sun, but it will be hot as well. Currently, we have a heat advisory in effect for Ritchie County for a possible heat index of 102F. Temperatures across the area tomorrow will be in the low 90s with plenty of humidity. Heat will also be in place for Thursday too, but the afternoon may have some scattered showers that will bring some relief to some of you. But starting on Friday, we are looking at a string of showers and storms that will last all the way through next week.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Fog forming: Low: 67

Wednesday: Fog dissipating, then mostly sunny: High 92

Thursday: Partly cloudy, PM showers: High 92

Friday: Thunderstorms: High 84

