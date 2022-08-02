LCSO searching for home confinement escapee

LINN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a man who escaped home confinement.

Danny Joe Helmick, 44, cut off his bracelet and left his home on Ellis Road in Linn, according to the LCSO.

Helmick has brown hair, green eyes and is approximately 5′11″ and 250 pounds.

Officials said Helmick has a tribal tattoo on his left arm and a tiger on his right arm.

Helmick was placed on home confinement for driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Lewis County Home Confinement Officer.

Anyone with information regarding Helmick’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 304-269-8251.

