Man charged after more than 125 grams of meth, other drugs found in hotel room

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan man was charged in Monongalia County after police reportedly found more than 125 grams of meth and other drugs in his hotel room.

Agents with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force received information that 29-year-old Deshawn Jackson, of Detroit, was staying at a Morgantown hotel and executed a search warrant on Monday, according to a criminal complaint.

Officials said they located “an open seal vacuum style bag containing crystallized shards that later field tested positive for methamphetamine,” a plastic baggie containing a white powder that field tested positive for fentanyl and tied to that bag was a was another plastic baggie containing a tan powder that field tested positive for heroin.

According to court documents, MMDTF agents also found packaging materials, digital scales and a large amount of money all consistent with illegal drug trafficking.

Agents seized approximately 129.36 grams of methamphetamine and 14.37 grams of fentanyl, the report said.

Jackson has been charged with two counts possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

