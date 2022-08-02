MRI program at WVU hospitals receives reaccreditation

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The MRI program at the WVU Center for Advanced Imaging has been accredited by the only programmatic MRI accreditor in the country recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

It is the only Joint Review Committee on Education accredited MRI program in West Virginia.

It is a 12-month certificate program offering comprehensive didactic and clinical education in MRI that is open to radiologic technologists who have previously completed an accredited program in Radiologic Technology and have at least an associate’s degree.

Successful completion of the Program qualifies graduates as eligible to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists primary certification exam in MRI, pending review and approval of the applicant. The Program also fulfills the educational requirements for all U.S. states requiring state licensure or certification.

“Through a strong commitment to education and continued efforts to remain technologically advanced, we afford students in the imaging sciences an excellent environment for developing academic, clinical, and professional expertise,” Brad Holben said. “By attaining the JRCERT’s maximum eight-year accreditation award, our efforts have proven successful, and we’re very proud of that.”

In addition to MRI, WVU Hospitals sponsors educational programs in Radiography, Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy, and Echocardiography.

