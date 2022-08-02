The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers coming to the Robinson Grand

The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers will be coming to the Robinson Grand in October.(Robinson Grand)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers will be coming to the Robinson Grand in October.

Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner recreates the magic of a night with Kenny in the Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show, The Gambler Returns.

The show is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.

“The tribute acts that we are able to bring to the Robinson Grand offer a unique opportunity for our audiences,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “This is an affordable way to see an amazing tribute to an artist that audiences will never be able to see live again.”

The full-band, top-production show will take audiences on a musical journey through the career of an American Icon and Legend that sold over 120 million albums worldwide and racked up some 24 No. 1 hits; including “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes in Me,” and so many more.

“I defy someone, anyone, to tell me that they don’t know a Kenny Rogers song,” said Young. “And after this show, I think audiences will leave the Robinson Grand wanting more music from Alan Turner.”

Tickets start at $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling the ticket office at 855-773-6283.

