The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers coming to the Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers will be coming to the Robinson Grand in October.

Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner recreates the magic of a night with Kenny in the Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show, The Gambler Returns.

The show is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.

“The tribute acts that we are able to bring to the Robinson Grand offer a unique opportunity for our audiences,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “This is an affordable way to see an amazing tribute to an artist that audiences will never be able to see live again.”

The full-band, top-production show will take audiences on a musical journey through the career of an American Icon and Legend that sold over 120 million albums worldwide and racked up some 24 No. 1 hits; including “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes in Me,” and so many more.

“I defy someone, anyone, to tell me that they don’t know a Kenny Rogers song,” said Young. “And after this show, I think audiences will leave the Robinson Grand wanting more music from Alan Turner.”

Tickets start at $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling the ticket office at 855-773-6283.

