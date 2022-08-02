WVWC student lives childhood dream

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Wesleyan College student found herself with a magical opportunity to complete an internship.

Kirby Forbes, of Hurricane, is pursing two degrees from WVWC, one in psychology and another in criminal justice. As required, an internship has to be completed in order to earn the degrees, and she landed one at Disney University.

“Doing the Disney College Program has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid,” Forbes said.

Disney University offers Disney College Programs where Forbes is completing her internship. She has worked at food and beverage kiosks during festivals that have taken place in Epcot.

“I was able to work during the last month and a half of the Flower and Garden Festival and now the Food and Wine Festival is in full swing,” Forbes said. “At Disney University, I am able to attend classes offered, such as leadership classes. I’m planning to start some of the classes within the next few weeks.”

Forbes will be able to build on her skills that she has developed while attending West Virginia Wesleyan College.

“Wesleyan has prepared me for this opportunity because I have been able to use my knowledge and leadership skills to help me grow in this program,” Forbes said.

Forbes plans on continuing the internship throughout the fall semester while taking other courses that are available and hopes to continue her career at Disney following graduation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.