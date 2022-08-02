WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday with community

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A local World War II veteran turned 100 on Tuesday.

Robert Harold, who was born in Harrisville, celebrated his 100th birthday at the Harrison Senior Center in Clarksburg. He was recognized by the Harrison County Commission and the VA.

“One-hundreds are very rare at senior centers, at least at this one. Often folks get into their 90s, but that’s what makes this one so special because we do have a 100-year-old,” said the President of the Board of Directors of Harrison County Senior Center, Bill O’field.

Through those 100 years, Harold has accomplished a lot. He attended WVU and became a teacher where he taught briefly in Richie County.

He then enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a corporal during World War II. There’s a secret to living to be 100 years old.

“Some of us have stamina. I asked Bob what do you attribute your longevity to. He said healthy living and just being active. He’s been having lunch. He’s a regular here at lunch. After lunch, he goes and rides the bicycle in the exercise room.”

To Harold, the major milestone feels like just another day to him. He even has plans for the future.

“Really no different. I just go that’s it. Go to the beach and do some surfing there,” said Harold. He says he is looking forward to the next 100 years.

