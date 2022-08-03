Bridgeport celebrates National Night Out at The Bridge Sports Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Every year, on the first Tuesday in August members of the community and law enforcement across the country come together for National Night Out.

Bridgeport held its celebration at The Bridge Sports Complex.

Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers said this was an event that law enforcement looked forward to.

“A non-threatening and what I would consider a very fun fashion that allows us the opportunity to really fellowship with our community,” he added.

This event was meant to strengthen the bond between local law enforcement and citizens. Rogers explained these connections were what kept the department running.

“I’ve found that we can’t do most of what we need to do without the community’s support. Whether that is investigating crime, reporting a crime, and generally just doing the good things that we like to do,” he said.

There was live music, food, and games going on throughout the night.

This was Roger’s first night out as chief, and he said it was a humbling experience.

“You want to go out and want to make sure everybody that shows up here has an excellent time. That they get an opportunity if they want to speak to a law enforcement officer, they get a chance to speak to an officer. So, that’s really, what it is about for us,” he explained.

The night ended with a bang with a firework show.

