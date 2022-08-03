Bridgeport donates items to Kentucky flood victims

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tim Curry, Bridgeport’s director of emergency management, hopped in a 20 foot U-Haul full of supplies and drove to Letcher County Kentucky, Wednesday.

A local high school is serving as a distribution site for supplies to help people who are suffering from flood damages.

Curry said you can definitely see there was damage in the area, but it is slowly restoring back to normal.

“Most of the waters have receded back into their banks now,” said Curry.

Cars lined up at the Bridge Sports Complex on Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m.

People loaded the truck with bottled water and various cleaning supplies to help those that are without clean water and power.

Curry said the Kentucky community is grateful for the help they are receiving, and they are receiving a lot.

“There was a whole line of people dropping stuff off and there was another line of people picking stuff up and taking it out to areas that needed it,” Curry said. “A lot of volunteers were working very hard, and they were certainly thankful that we rolled up with a whole truckload worth of stuff.”

Curry said there were pallets upon pallets of bottled water lined up along the road at the distribution site.

The community of Bridgeport provided eastern Kentucky with 5 pallets of bottled water and 5 pallets of cleaning supplies.

Curry organized this drive, and is so happy it was a success.

“We’re just thankful for everyone in the community, especially thankful to the Bridgeport Home Depot and Clarksburg Lowe’s on Emily Drive,” Curry said. “They both dropped off large donations last night, late, right before we were closing up. We’re especially thankful to them, and everybody that stopped by and helped us out.”

