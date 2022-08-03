Dolly Parton coming to West Virginia for Imagination Library

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dolly Parton will be coming to West Virginia to celebrate the successful statewide coverage of her Imagination Library.

The program provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age five at no cost to families in all 55 counties.

The event is scheduled to take place at The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m.

The event also includes a fireside chat and two songs by Parton.

Last year, the WVDE announced a major Imagination Library milestone with all 55 counties active in the program. West Virginia is one of 11 states in the U.S. with every county enrolled in the program.

More than 3 million books have been provided to children in the Mountain State since 2007, and nearly 2 million books are mailed each month to children around the world.

Click here to enroll a child into the Imagination Library program.

