Final report in fatal Randolph Co. mining accident issued by MSHA

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mine Safety and Health Administration has released its final report in a fatal Randolph County mining accident from August 2021.

The accident took place on Aug. 11 at the Star Bridge Prep plant owned and operated by Cater-Roag Coal Company.

53-year-old Timothy Collins was a contact truck driver who was killed on the property when a haul truck on the property crushed him.

The truck involved in the accident was owned by HWM Truck Lines, the contractor hauling coal on the property.

MHSA investigators said Collins and two other men were inspecting their trucks before starting a shift of hauling coal from two nearby mines to the loading facility.

The trucks were fully loaded with coal and had been parked in a lot on an incline from the day before, the report said.

Officials said one of the trucks rolled forward over Collins during the inspection.

According to the report, the truck’s parking brake was not functioning properly and the wheels of the truck had not been choked. The trucks were also not properly positioned to park with the wheels turned into a berm or embankment.

MHSA investigators determined two causes of the accident:

The contractor did not assure truck drivers blocked trucks when parked on a grade.

The contractor did not maintain the truck’s braking system in a safe operating condition.

Collins, who had over 10 years of truck driving experience, died from his injuries.

An order was issued to the Star Bridge Prep Plant, and two citations were issued to HWM, according to the MHSA.

CLICK HERE for prior coverage.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.