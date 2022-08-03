Former State Delegate arrested for DUI

Clif Moore
Clif Moore(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Former State Delegate, Clifton ‘Clif’ Moore, has been arrested on two counts of driving revoked DUI second offense.

McDowell County Sheriff’s office confirms the arrest and as mentioned before, this is not the first time.

According to media outlets, Moore received similar traffic infractions once in 2014 in Welch and in 2011 in Columbus, Ohio.

