Jesus Fest returns to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jesus Fest is set to return to Clarksburg later this month in Jackson Square.

The event is scheduled for August 12-13, according to its Facebook page.

Entertainment and admission are free for this two-day event.

Officials said there will be several vendors participating in the event.

Below is the schedule for this year’s Jesus Fest.

Jesus Fest returns to Clarnsburg (Facebook: Jesus Fest, WV)

The event returned last year after being canceled in 202 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

