Jesus Fest returns to Clarksburg
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jesus Fest is set to return to Clarksburg later this month in Jackson Square.
The event is scheduled for August 12-13, according to its Facebook page.
Entertainment and admission are free for this two-day event.
Officials said there will be several vendors participating in the event.
Below is the schedule for this year’s Jesus Fest.
The event returned last year after being canceled in 202 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
