Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 3, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front that brought severe weather potential to WV moved east, leaving behind sunny skies. Today, a small high-pressure system and upper-level ridge will keep skies clear, but increased warm air and moisture will lead to hot temperatures. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a couple of clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s, even breaking the 90-degree mark in some areas. Some areas could see heat indices in the upper-90s because of the humidity, with Ritchie County under a Heat Advisory until 8 PM due to a potential heat index of 102. So make sure to take precautions against the heat, such as staying hydrated, taking breaks in an air-conditioned place, or staying indoors during the afternoon. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, and there is very little haze, if any at all. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies start out mostly clear and sunny. After 6 PM, however, clouds and scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, push into West Virginia, ahead of a front out west. A few of those showers and thunderstorms happen overnight. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s to low-90s, feeling hotter because of the humidity. So make sure to stay cool and hydrated. Rain showers and even a few thunderstorms will continue into Friday, as a cold front makes its way from out west. That front sticks around over the weekend, and combined with moisture flowing from the south, that means more scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, especially during the afternoon. So make sure to plan for some rain in your weekend plans. Another cold front will bring more showers and thunderstorms as we start next week. All the while, temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the next few days. In short, today and tomorrow will be hot and sunny, and rain showers and thunderstorms will move in this weekend.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-90s in the lowlands and upper-80s in the mountains. Because of the humidity, they will feel hotter, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool, and take breaks in air-conditioned places. Overall, expect a hot, sunny day. High: 91.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. Overall, expect a warm, clear night. Low: 70.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, and during the late-afternoon and evening hours, scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will push into the area. Because they’re scattered, some areas will see rain and others will not. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-90s. Because of the humidity, temperatures will feel higher, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overall, expect hot temperatures and clouds, along with a chance of rain. High: 92.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving into the area and bringing rain throughout most of the day. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, cooler than the past few days. Overall, expect a rainy, gray afternoon. High: 82.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.