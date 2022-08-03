Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 3rd, 2022

More rain is coming!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! We’re halfway through the week and today might be the best day we see over the next 7. Temperatures were above average and many of us had heat index values in the 90s. But tomorrow we’ll be opening up the door for rainshowers and thunderstorms to start later in the day. And once that door is open, we’re not looking at another dry day until next week. With plenty of clouds and showers in the area, temperatures will be coming down to below average all the way through next week. So if you were looking for a good weekend to head outside, mornings will be better than afternoons.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny, storms late: High 91

Friday: Storms: High 84

Saturday: Storms: High 86

